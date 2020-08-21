Uber, Lyft Granted Stay In California Driver Ruling

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. won an emergency stay to a California ruling that instructed them to immediately classify their drivers as employees rather than contractors. With the appeal court's decision, Uber and Lyft will continue to offer their services in the state for the time being.

Both companies, which consider their drivers as independent contractors, had planned previously to shut down their services in the state if they failed to secure an emergency stay in their filing in the state appeals court.

It was on August 10 that a San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled that Uber and Lyft must classify their drivers as employees, but stayed the preliminary injunction for 10 days to allow the companies to appeal the decision. That expired Thursday.

The law, Assembly Bill 5 or AB-5, which was implemented by California on January 1, requires the companies to classify the contractors as employees, offering higher pay and other benefits such as medical insurance.

Uber and Lyft are opposing the law, noting that it hurts the gig economy business model of technology platforms, who mainly use contract workers for ride-hailing or food delivery services.

In May, California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra and a coalition of city attorneys including that of Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco, filed a lawsuit against Uber and Lyft claiming that the companies wrongfully classified their drivers as independent contractors in violation of a state law.

With the latest appeal court decision, the companies now need to come up with an implementation plan that complies with the law.

The decision comes as the companies are waiting for California voters to approve Proposition 22, an initiative to exempt gig workers from the AB-5 law.

With Proposition 22, drivers will get additional pay and benefits and preserves their flexibility to choose when they work, but it still fails to classify drivers as employees with all the benefits.

Julie Wood, spokeswoman for Lyft, which was planning to close their services in the state starting Thursday, reportedly said that the company won't have to suspend operations now, but it needs to continue fighting for independence plus benefits for drivers.

