Uber, Lyft drivers now considered employees under California law

Akanksha Rana
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said drivers under Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), which include ride-hailing services such as Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, would be considered employees under the state's work law.

"For now, TNC drivers are presumed to be employees and the Commission must ensure that TNCs comply with those requirements that are applicable to the employees of an entity subject to the Commission's jurisdiction," commissioner Genevieve Shiroma said in a document on Tuesday.

