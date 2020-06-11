Uber, Lyft drivers now considered employees under California law

June 11 (Reuters) - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) said drivers under Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), which include ride-hailing services such as Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Lyft Inc LYFT.O, would be considered employees under the state's work law.

"For now, TNC drivers are presumed to be employees and the Commission must ensure that TNCs comply with those requirements that are applicable to the employees of an entity subject to the Commission's jurisdiction," commissioner Genevieve Shiroma said in a document on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.