Uber, Lyft, DoorDash To Compensate Drivers Affected By Coronavirus: Reports

(RTTNews) - Major ride-sharing companies and food-delivery companies plan to compensate drivers diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine in the U.S., according to reports.

Reports quoted an Uber spokesperson as saying that drivers diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine by a public health authority in the U.S. would be able to receive compensation for up to 14 days so as to make up for lost revenue.

A memo sent by Uber representatives to the company's drivers said that the system for compensation which is already implemented in some markets, will be expanded worldwide.

Lyft too reportedly plans to provide similar compensation.

Delivery companies DoorDash and Instacart are also exploring options to compensate their drivers.

So far, more than 100,000 coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide and more than 3,300 people have died. Across the United States, confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 550 and the death toll rose to 22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.