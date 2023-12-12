Uber loses bid to change name of US cases over 'sexual assault' claims

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel on Tuesday said it would not remove a reference to “sexual assault” from its name for coordinated lawsuits accusing rideshare giant Uber UBER.N of inadequately safeguarding passengers from sexual assault and harassment.

Uber had argued that the phrase had the effect of “presuming prejudgment” on issues that still must be proven in the California federal litigation: whether individual Uber passengers were sexually assaulted, and if so whether Uber is liable.

The order from the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said the name would remain “In re Uber Technologies Inc Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation” despite Uber’s objections.

Uber’s attorneys at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison asked the panel last week change the name to “In re Uber Rideshare Litigation."

An Uber spokesperson and lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Several lawyers for plaintiffs in the case did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Uber has denied any wrongdoing and said it has taken steps to prevent assaults, which it said have declined in recent years.

The panel’s order said the current name, which it bestowed in October, was consistent with the court’s naming conventions. The panel centralized more than 100 cases before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco.

The name “accurately reflects the subject matter of the litigation, which will assist litigants and the courts in identifying actions that may be potentially related to this litigation,” Tuesday's order said.

The case is In Re: Uber Technologies Inc Passenger Sexual Assault Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:23-md-03084.

Read more:

Uber passengers' sex assault claims should be resolved quickly, judge says

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.