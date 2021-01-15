Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

US Markets
Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc is looking to spin off the robotics unit of the food delivery startup Postmates it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Uber declined a Reuters request for comment.

