Uber looks to spin off Postmates' robotics division - TechCrunch

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N is looking to spin off the robotics unit of the food delivery startup Postmates it acquired last year, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://tcrn.ch/3bJEBYC)

Uber declined a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.