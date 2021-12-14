US Markets
Uber looks to sell Didi, other non-strategic stakes - Uber CEO at UBS conference

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The CEO of Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said the company was looking sell stakes in what it considers non-strategic investments in other companies, including its shares in Didi Global.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The CEO of Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N on Tuesday said the company was looking sell stakes in what it considers non-strategic investments in other companies, including its shares in Didi Global DIDI.N.

Speaking at a virtual fireside chat with a UBS analyst, Dara Khosrowshahi said many of the companies Uber has a stake in have recently gone public and are still subject to a lock-up period.

