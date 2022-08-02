US Markets
Uber likely to sell 7.8% stake India's Zomato - source, document

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

NEW DELHI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N is likely to sell a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato through a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter and a document seen by Reuters.

The offer size of $373 million was based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, the document showed.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra, Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

