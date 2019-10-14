Uber Lays Off Another 350 Employees

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) said Monday that it laid off about 350 employees across several different teams, as part of its final phase of layoffs of the process it began earlier this year.

The Job cuts will affect employees from Uber Eats, performance marketing, the advanced technologies group, recruiting and teams within the global rides and platform departments. Some employees have also been asked to relocate, Uber said.

"Days like today are tough for us all, and the ELT and I will do everything we can to make certain that we won't need or have another day like this ahead of us. We all have to play a part by establishing a new normal in how we work: identifying and eliminating duplicate work, upholding high standards for performance, giving direct feedback and taking action when expectations aren't being met, and eliminating the bureaucracy that tends to creep as companies grow," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in an email to employees.

In September, Uber laid off about 435 employees from its product and engineering teams. In July, the company laid off about 400 employees from its marketing division.

