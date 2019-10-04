Uber Launches Uber Works App To Find Shift Work

(RTTNews) - Uber has launched a new app in Chicago called Uber Works, which helps users find shift work in the city.

Uber Works connects workers with businesses that need to fill available shifts during peak demands.

"Starting in Chicago, we are now officially launching Uber Works platform that connects workers with businesses that need to fill available shifts," the company said in a statement.

Uber said it has been testing this app in Chicago for a year. It will roll out the app officially in the city, and plans to expand it to other places later.

According to Financial Times, Uber will sign up employees with the 'W-2' status, or workers who are entitled to employee benefits such as healthcare. The staffing agencies signing up on the app will need to pay payroll taxes.

The tech giant, which is popular its cab-hailing platform, has been diversifying its business for some time. The company has entered food delivery business with Uber Eats as well as in to Jump e-bikes and scooters business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.