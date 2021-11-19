UBER Launches Uber One, Offers Rides & Delivery Benefits

Uber Technologies UBER has launched a new membership program, Uber One, which offers combined benefits of both rides and deliveries. Discounts on rides and deliveries, zero delivery fee and priority service are some of the benefits being offered under this program. For $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, Uber One membership could be highly rewarding for frequent Uber users.



With Uber One, members can enjoy 5% off on eligible rides and delivery orders on food, grocery and alcohol, among others. Members can avail delivery services free of cost for minimum orders of $15+ and grocery orders of $30+. Uber is also offering priority service with top-rated drivers on rides and elevated member support under its Uber One membership.



The membership offers Uber One Promise, under which members get back $5 in Uber Cash on deliveries in case the latest arrival estimate, shown after placing the order, is wrong. Members also have the privilege to enjoy special offers and promotions, besides invite-only experiences.

Uber Technologies, Inc. Price

Uber Technologies, Inc. price | Uber Technologies, Inc. Quote

Uber, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is offering the membership at an introductory price of $49.99 annually from Nov 17 to Nov 29.

