Uber Launches Dedicated Advertising Division

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Wednesday it has formally launched its advertising division and unveiled Uber Journey Ads, an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process.

Journey Ads are the latest initiative from a dedicated team formed at Uber this year under advertising veteran Mark Grether, previously with Amazon Advertising, CEO of Sizmek, and Co-Founder of Xaxis.

With the addition of Journey Ads, Uber has created an engaging model that enables brands to share strategic campaigns across Uber's mobility and delivery businesses, while connecting with consumers in brand-safe and captivating ways.

Journey Ads place relevant brand content and offers in front of purchase-minded audiences as they transact throughout their journey - while waiting for their driver and during their trip.

Over 40 marquee brands have already partnered with Uber to run Journey Ads including NBCUniversal, Heineken, and United Artists Releasing.

With one-hundred percent share of voice during the entire trip, early results show that consumers were exposed to the ad content for approximately two minutes, resulting in two to six times the brand-performance lift compared to other benchmarks.

In addition to Uber's unique ability to help brands connect with consumers at relevant points throughout their journeys or transactions, the company provides comprehensive reporting and analysis.

By offering this unique view into consumer behavior, brands are able to fine-tune their understanding of their consumers and create more impactful campaigns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.