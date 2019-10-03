US Markets

Uber launches app aimed at connecting workers with businesses

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc said it has launched an app to connect workers with businesses needing to fill available shifts. The app, called Uber Works, has started operating in Chicago, Uber said late on Wednesday.

The Financial Times had earlier reported on the app's launch in Chicago.

