Uber Issues Q3 Guidance; Announces $20 Bln Share Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies (UBER) announced, for third quarter, it anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion, which represents 30% to 36% year-over-year growth. The company anticipates gross bookings of $48.25 billion to $49.75 billion, representing growth of 17% to 21% on a constant currency basis. Uber also announced a new share repurchase authorization of an additional $20 billion.

Second quarter net income attributable to Uber was $1.4 billion, which included a $17 million net headwind from revaluations of Uber's equity investments. Earnings per share was $0.63 compared to $0.47, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA grew 35% year-over-year to $2.1 billion. Revenue grew 18% to $12.7 billion, and 18% on a constant currency basis. Gross bookings grew 17% to $46.8 billion, or 18% on a constant currency basis.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.