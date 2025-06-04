Markets
UBER

Uber Introduces Senior Account And Simple Mode Features To Support Mobility Among Older People

June 04, 2025 — 09:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Wednesday announced the launch of senior accounts across the U.S., making the platform more accessible and intuitive for older adults.

Additionally, the company is introducing Simple mode, an app setting for older adults who prefer to ride independently.

The new features highlight Uber's commitment toward ensuring mobility at every age, removing transportation barriers and promoting independence.

Notably, the features are now available in the U.S. and in select cities in Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Portugal, France, and South Africa.

In the pre-market hours, Uber's stock is trading at $83.25, up 0.87 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

