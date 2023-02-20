Markets
UBER

Uber Inks MoU With Tata Motors To Introduce Electric Vehicles In Major Indian Cities

February 20, 2023 — 07:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a mobility service provider, said on Monday that it has inked a MoU with Tata Motors to add 25,000 electric cars to its fleet as part of its efforts to electrify its mobility services in India.

The Indian automaker will start delivering its XPRES-T EVs to Uber fleet partners in phases starting from February.

This will allow the firm to provide emission less rides across the major Indian cities including, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

Uber aims to provide emission less mobility services by 2040.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.