UBER Inks Extended Deal With the National Football League

Uber Technologies, Inc.UBER recently announced that it has entered into a four-year deal with the National Football League (NFL). With this, Uber became the official on-demand delivery partner and official rideshare partner of the NFL.

With the 2023 NFL season beginning, Uber will offer football fans special deals, limited-edition promotions, and unique integrations. Additionally, to pamper fans watch the game at home, Uber will also offer accessibility to grocery and convenience stores nationwide anytime.

Apart from extending its partnership with NFL, Uber Eats will launch in-venue mobile ordering at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Chargers home opener on Sep 10. At SoFi Stadium, fans can order food and drinks from the Uber Eats app.

Since Uber is featured with both delivery and mobility offerings, this latest expanded partnership should help football fans access their demand easily. This should strengthen Uber’s competitive position as a global player.

Molly Spychalski, global head of Brand Partnership Marketing at Uber, stated, "We're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with the NFL to offer Uber customers even more ways to enjoy this upcoming season. We know that fans use Uber to get to games and Uber Eats to order gameday favorites when they watch from home, so teaming up with the NFL to make this season even more effortless for fans is a true touchdown."

