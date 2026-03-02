Uber Inks Deal With T&T Supermarket for Grocery Delivery In Canada

Uber Technologies UBER, through its online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, announced the launch of T&T Supermarket. This is Canada’s largest Asian supermarket chain, offering an extensive assortment of authentic ingredients ranging from everyday pantry essentials to specialty items that are often difficult to find. The supermarket chain operates stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Uber's move to partner with T&T Supermarket expands grocery options available to customers across Canada. Shoppers can now place orders from T&T locations nationwide, with delivery services in Quebec set to begin shortly. Through this partnership, customers gain on-demand access to fresh produce, seafood, ready-to-eat meals, Asian snacks, and popular Korean and Japanese beauty products via Uber Eats.

Expressing delight at the association, Klaas Knieriem, the head of retail for Uber Eats in Canada, stated that Uber is pleased to broaden the grocery selection available on this platform, enabling customers to conveniently order trusted brands directly to their homes.

The partnership with T&T Supermarket in Canada highlights Uber’s continued expansion into grocery delivery. Last year, Uber, through Uber Eats, inked quite a few deals highlighting its desire to expand. For example, Uber inked a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brought consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform.

The partnership allowed Uber Eats and Best Buy to make the latest technology more accessible than ever, thereby reflecting the deal’s customer-friendly nature. The association with Best Buy to facilitate electronics delivery strengthens Uber’s delivery segment and is aimed at diversifying its delivery ecosystem.

Last year, Uber inked a deal with Dollar Tree DLTR to enhance its retail delivery capabilities by adding nearly 9,000 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The partnership with Dollar Tree ensures that customers can easily access affordable items of everyday use, ranging from party supplies to cosmetics and home essentials for on-demand delivery. The deal with Dollar Tree was in line with its efforts to expand service offerings, particularly in suburban and rural America.

Uber’s Price Performance

Shares of Uber have declined in double-digits over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Internet-Services industry.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

