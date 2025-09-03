Uber Inks Customer-Friendly Deal With Best Buy: Sign of More Growth?

Uber Technologies UBER inked a deal with retailer Best Buy BBY for on-demand delivery. The deal brings consumer electronics from more than 800 stores to the Uber Eats platform. Uber Eats is the online food ordering and delivery platform of Uber.

Following the tie-up, which took effect on Sept. 2, Best Buy customers throughout the United States are eligible to order a wide range of electronics, appliances and tech essentials on Uber Eats for delivery to their doorsteps.

The partnership allows Uber Eats and Best Buy to make the latest technology more accessible than ever, thereby reflecting the deal’s customer-friendly nature. To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $20 off Best Buy orders of at least $60. The promotion will run through Sept. 29, 2025. Uber One members get free delivery on eligible orders and other benefits.

The association with Best Buy to facilitate electronics delivery strengthens Uber’s delivery segment and is aimed at diversifying its delivery ecosystem. Even after economies reopened, the habit of placing orders online stayed among people. Encouraged by the performance of the segment during the pandemic, Uber is making constant efforts to expand its delivery operations.

The deal with Best Buy came shortly after Uber’s agreement with discount retailers Dollar General DG and Dollar Tree DLTR. The tie-up with Dollar General, which took effect on Aug. 8, ensured that its more than 14,000 locations arrived on the Uber Eats platform. Following the association, customers are using the Uber Eats app to order food, beverages and other essentials.

The deal with Dollar Tree, inked late last month, has enhanced UBER’s retail delivery capabilities by adding nearly 9,000 stores to the Uber Eats platform. The partnership with Dollar Tree ensures that customers across states can now easily access affordable items of everyday use, ranging from party supplies to cosmetics and home essentials for on-demand delivery.

UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have gained in double digits so far this year despite the tariff-related uncertainty. Courtesy of the upbeat performance, UBER’s shares have handily outperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry on a year-to-date basis.

YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 3.41X. UBER is inexpensive compared with its industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2025 and 2026 has remained stable over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.