Uber India cuts 600 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N Indian arm will cut 600 jobs across functions, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has brought businesses to a grinding halt, Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran said on Tuesday.

