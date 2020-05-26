Uber India cuts 600 jobs amid coronavirus outbreak
BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc's UBER.N Indian arm will cut 600 jobs across functions, as it navigates a strict coronavirus lockdown that has brought businesses to a grinding halt, Uber India President Pradeep Parameswaran said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
