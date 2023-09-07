News & Insights

Uber increasingly considering buybacks as cash flow ramps up - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

September 07, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies UBER.N is considering buybacks and dividends to shareholders as its cash flow ramps up, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said at an event on Thursday.

"We are now entering a phase where we are increasingly thinking about returning the capital to shareholders, either through dividends or buybacks, more likely with buybacks," Khosrowshahi said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology conference.

Uber in August reported its first-ever operating profit of $326 million for the second quarter ended June. It had more than $1 billion in free cash flow in the period.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

