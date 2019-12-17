Uber In Talks To Sell Uber Eats' India Business

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. is in advanced talks to divest its Uber Eats business in India to local player Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd., according to multiple reports. The planned sale is said to be part of Uber's efforts to cut down steep losses. Following the news, Uber shares gained around 6 percent on Monday's trading on the NYSE.

The ride-hailing company's planned sale would value its Indian food delivery platform at around $400 million. The companies are likely to announce a deal as early as this week, reports said.

Zomato, which is valued more than $2 billion, is one of the biggest food delivery apps in the country. Its major investors include Alibaba's affiliate Ant Financial.

In July, there were reports that e-commerce giant Amazon was in talks to buy Uber Eats India, which would have marked Amazon's entry to food delivery business in the country particularly through its Prime membership plan. Uber Eats India then was looking for a valuation of around $300 million. Zomato and another Indian competitor Swiggy, which is backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent, also were looking to buy Uber's food delivery app.

Uber Eats in May 2017 launched its business in India, where food delivery business was growing fast. But, it was never able to beat other local players. In the last year, while Swiggy delivered around 8 million orders a day, Zomato delivered around 6.5 million. Uber Eats could manage between 1.5 million to 2 million orders only.

Earlier, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi had hinted a possible exit of the business from Indian market.

Uber, unable to compete enough with the local rivals, has already divested its businesses in Russia, China and Southeast Asia in recent years.

In mid-October, Uber had laid off about 350 employees across several different teams, including from Uber Eats.

