Uber in talks to sell its ATG self-driving unit to Aurora- TechCrunch

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to sell its autonomous driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group, to self-driving car startup Aurora, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks between the companies could falter, the report said. Uber declined to comment on the report, while Aurora did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Aurora is among dozens of startups, automakers and large technology companies working on self-driving car systems, eager to capitalize on a sea change in the transportation industry.

The startup, which is already testing its vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pittsburgh, in July said it was expanding testing and development of its vehicles to Dallas-Fort Worth Area in Texas.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

