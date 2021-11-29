UBER Hit by Brussels Court Order, Shares Down More Than 3%

Shares of Uber Technologies UBER fell 3.7% at the close of business on Nov 26 as a Brussels court order banning the company’s taxi services in the city went into effect. Concerns regarding the new variant of coronavirus might also have weighed on the UBER stock. With the company’s ride volumes yet to fully recover, new coronavirus variants and fears of fresh restrictions pose a threat to its Mobility business.



The Brussels Appeal Court ruled last week that a 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to Uber’s drivers. The order affects about 2000 of Uber’s Brussels drivers, per a Bloomberg report. Despite the ruling, some drivers with licenses from the nearby Flemish region will be allowed to use the Uber app and accept trips, the report stated.



Uber launched services in Brussels in 2014. The company has been urging the Belgian government to reform its taxi service laws. Back in March, Brussels had banned Uber drivers from using their smartphones to accept rides. Per a TechCrunch report, Uber’s country chief, Laurent Slits, said, “We urge the government to move quickly to reform the taxi and LVC sector once and for all so that drivers can continue working to provide for their families.”

