Uber Helps Drivers Find Other Work, Including for Other Employers

Not surprisingly in the wake of coronavirus-related lockdowns, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has seen demand for its ride-hailing services plummet. The company established an employee assistance plan in mid-March, granting up to 14 days of paid sick leave for drivers ill with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine.

As the contagion has progressed rather than regressed, however, Uber has become more creative in how it's helping its contracted work force find paying work. On Monday, the organization updated its app to connect its passenger drivers with its delivery service operations, like Uber Eats and Uber Freight. Moreover, the app now points Uber drivers to work opportunities with companies other than Uber. Pizza chain Domino's, Target's delivery network, Shipt, and McDonald's are just some of the employers with job openings Uber is presenting to its drivers.

Image Source: Getty Images.

The unusual move is a reflection of unusual circumstances. Uber's drivers, like those of rival Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), are contractors, which generally excludes them from traditional worker benefits like paid sick leave. Uber as well as Lyft have announced financial assistance programs for drivers, and Lyft has pointed its drivers toward jobs being offered by e-commerce giant Amazon.com. But, multiple reports about the difficulty of actually securing financial assistance from Uber and Lyft have surfaced.

Fortunately for affected drivers, the $2 trillion stimulus/recovery plan approved by the federal government late last month has been amended to specifically include contracted drivers.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.