Uber Health Unveils Same-Day Prescription Delivery Into Care Platform

(RTTNews) - Uber Health, the healthcare arm of mobility service provider Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), announced Thursday same-day prescription delivery on its care platform.

The new HIPAA-supported, centralized platform capabilities enable health systems to give patients seamless and direct access to their prescriptions.

With the service, Uber Health users, including healthcare providers and health plans, will be able to manage prescription delivery from any pharmacy in their service area through the same platform they already use to coordinate transportation for patients.

Providers will be able to offer a full suite of care solutions, and the service is designed to improve patient experiences and health outcomes.

Prescription deliveries, powered by an integration with ScriptDrop, can be facilitated through any pharmacy registered with the NCPDP within delivery coverage areas.

Uber Health allows for access to delivery coverage areas that include pharmacies dispensing medications covered by the 340B program, helping health plans and providers reach low-income and uninsured patients.

Uber Health platform, which was launched in 2018, allows connectivity to the key services providers require to address patient needs. These include prescription delivery, stress-free rides, and soon, the delivery of healthy food and over-the-counter medicine for those who need it most, including Medicare Advantage and Medicaid beneficiaries.

Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health, said, "From prescription delivery and NEMT today to healthy food and grocery delivery in the coming months, Uber Health remains committed to delivering a more connected care journey through a single, seamless platform."

