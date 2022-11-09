Uber, Grocery Outlet Expand On-Demand Grocery Delivery

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) announced the expansion of their partnership, extending on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery across the country. The expansion includes 386 Grocery Outlet locations across seven states.

Uber said that, to celebrate the expansion, Uber Eats customers will receive $10 off their next Grocery Outlet order of $40 or more using code GOSAVE10. Uber One members benefit from $0 Delivery Fees and 5% off on Grocery Outlet orders over $35.

Starting Wednesday, Grocery Outlet locations across New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania will come online, joining storefronts in California, Oregon, and Washington for a total of 386 across the country including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Philadelphia, Seattle, Sacramento, Portland and more, Uber said in a statement.

