Oil
UBER

Uber, GoPuff team up to boost essential item deliveries

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Uber Technologies Inc has entered into a partnership with SoftBank backed delivery start-up GoPuff to expand the delivery of essential items in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies said on Tuesday.

May 4 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N has entered into a partnership with SoftBank backed delivery start-up GoPuff to expand the delivery of essential items in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies said on Tuesday.

The pandemic hit Uber's ride-hailing services as it restricted outdoor movements, pushing the company to focus on its delivery business.

GoPuff, which recently acquired liquor store chain BevMo!, delivers items such as food, alcohol and medicines in more than 650 U.S. cities.

Uber has also made inroads into the liquor delivery market with its acquisition of the on-demand alcohol platform Drizly in February. (https://reut.rs/3uuRQCE)

Earlier in March, Philadelphia-based GoPuff raised $1.15 billion in a new funding round from investors including SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, bringing its valuation to $8.9 billion.

Uber, which plans to report first-quarter results on Wednesday, said the new in-app collaboration is expected to launch in more than 95 U.S. cities this June.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular