Uber Gives Drivers Access to a Free COVID-19 Health Assessment Tool

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is teaming up with Ro, a telehealth company, to provide drivers, delivery people, and freight carriers with access to a free COVID-19 health assessment tool.

In a blog post, the ride-hailing company said its encouraging all independent workers, even people who don't make money through Uber, to take advantage of the telehealth COVID-19 assessment tool.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

"We appreciate the critical work drivers, delivery people, and freight carriers are doing for their communities on Uber's platform — whether it's providing essential rides to people who still need to move around, getting food to those staying home, or hauling important supplies to the places and people that need them most, " Uber wrote in the blog. "We also know that getting access to healthcare advice has been a challenge for many people, including those who earn with Uber." While Ro already offers a free assessment for COVID-19 it is creating a dedicated page for Uber.

The telehealth tool will assess a person's likelihood of having COVID-19 based on a series of questions focused on symptoms, travel history, and interactions they may have had with other people. Users will then get a free virtual medical consultation if necessary following the assessment. A user's ID will have to be verified to access the tool but Uber said in the blog the assessment is "entirely confidential." The tech stock will not receive any personal information about independent workers' health or symptoms.

Earlier this week Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) announced its partnering with One Medical to provide its drivers with access to on-demand virtual care and COVID-19 testing for free. Lyft drivers get a free 30-day trial membership to the service.

While Uber and Lyft have seen their ride-hailing businesses fall off the cliff as millions of people shelter at home, both have been delivering food and other essential items amid the pandemic.

10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Uber Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.