Uber Freight raises $500 mln from Greenbriar Equity

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N said on Friday New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group would invest $500 million in its logistics arm, Uber Freight, valuing the unit at $3.3 billion on a post-money basis.

Michael Weiss and Jill Raker, managing partners of Greenbriar, will join Uber Freight's board, the ride-hailing company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

