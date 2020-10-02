Uber Freight raises $500 mln from Greenbriar Equity

UBER

Uber Technologies Inc said on Friday New York-based private equity firm Greenbriar Equity Group would invest $500 million in its logistics arm, Uber Freight, valuing the unit at $3.3 billion on a post-money basis.

Michael Weiss and Jill Raker, managing partners of Greenbriar, will join Uber Freight's board, the ride-hailing company said in a statement.

