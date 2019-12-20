Uber Founder Kalanick Sells $383 Million of Stock, Further Reducing His Stake

Uber founder Travis Kalanick has sold most of his stake in the ride-hailing company, prompting speculation he may liquidate his holding by year-end, according to the Financial Times.

Uber founder Travis Kalanick has sold most of his stake in the ride-hailing company, prompting speculation that he may completely liquidate his holding by year-end, according to the Financial Times Friday.

Recent regulatory filings showed Kalanick sold another $383 million worth of Uber stock, reducing his stake in Uber (ticker: UBER) to less than 0.5% today from about 6% when it went public in May. At the start of 2018, he owned about 10% of the company. Kalanick’s remaining stake is now worth around $250 million, the FT said.

Kalanick’s presence has loomed over the company he built even after his departure as CEO. He still serves on Uber’s board of directors.

Kalanick was ousted from the company he founded in 2017 amid a series of scandals. Last year, he sold about $1.4 billion in Uber stock to a consortium led by SoftBank. The tender offer valued Uber at $48 billion, which represented a steep discount to where it had been valued at the time.

Since leaving Uber, Kalanick has been working on his new venture, City Storage Systems, or CloudKitchens. Through the startup he’s buying up cheap properties across the U.S. and in India, China, the U.K. and elsewhere to launch commissary kitchens for restaurateurs that can provide food exclusively for delivery through apps like Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Uber shares last traded at about $30, well below its $45 IPO price.

