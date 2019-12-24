US Markets

Uber founder Kalanick leaves board of directors

Contributor
Tina Bellon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said its founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the company's board of directors by the end of the year.

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N on Tuesday said its founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from the company's board of directors by the end of the year.

"Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I'm enormously grateful for Travis' vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member. Everyone at Uber wishes him all the best," Uber's current CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Tina.Bellon@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 573 5029; Reuters Messaging: tina.bellon.thomsonreuters@reuters.net; Twitter @TinaBellon))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular