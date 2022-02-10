UBER

Uber forecasts adjusted earnings of $5 bln by fiscal 2024

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Uber Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.

He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.

