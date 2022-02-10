Uber forecasts adjusted earnings of $5 bln by fiscal 2024

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Uber Inc's UBER.N Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.

He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.