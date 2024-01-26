News & Insights

Uber files legal appeal against Paris mayor's transport restrictions

January 26, 2024 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Uber UBER.N said on Friday it had filed a legal appeal against the Paris mayor's office regarding restrictions placed upon so-called VTCs, tourist vehicles with drivers, in the capital.

"Uber has filed an appeal to overturn Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's decision to uphold her decree excluding VTCs from rue de Rivoli and rue Saint-Antoine," said Uber in a statement.

Uber said those restrictions risked resulting in transport problems in Paris during this summer's Olympic Games.

The Paris Mayor's office said, in response to Uber's move, that it was not changing its mind and was sticking to its original decision.

"Allowing too many cars to have access to Rivoli would hit the daily journey of thousands of people who use the RATP public bus service, which is our priority," said David Belliard, who handles the transport sector in the mayor's office.

