Uber faces UK tax challenge

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N says the UK is seeking to classify the company as a transportation provider, potentially opening it up to new tax charges that could hamper its business, according to UK accounts filings in recent days.

The U.S. ride-sharing company says its could face 20% VAT on gross booking fees - the amount passengers pay -- or on its service fees charged to drivers.

