Uber Eyes Purchase of Grubhub to Expand Its Food Delivery Service-Report

Uber (NYSE: UBER) is in discussions to acquire food delivery company Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) in what could be a transformative deal.

Citing people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reports that the two sides have been holding talks for a while now and could reach an all-stock transaction in the coming days. Uber's board plans to examine the deal during the next few days, reports the WSJ.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

If a deal does transpire, it would bring together two of the leading meal delivery services in the U.S. Uber's core ride-hailing service has plummeted due to social distancing rules, although UberEats has enjoyed growth. Grubhub could help it further diversify into meal delivery.

Under rumored the terms of the deal, Grubhub shareholders would get 2.15 shares of Uber, amounting to about $68 per Grubhub share as of the close of trading Monday. Recently, shares of Grubhub are surging on the deal talks.

10 stocks we like better than Grubhub

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Grubhub wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.