Uber Expects Employees To Return To Office In September

(RTTNews) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. said it expects employees to return to office by September 13.

In a letter to workers, Uber Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy said the company will require employees to work at least three days from office.

Uber reportedly had said earlier that it planned to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco on March 29 with 20 percent occupancy.

Uber recently said consumer demand for mobility is recovering faster than driver availability as vaccination rates increase in the U.S., and consumer demand for delivery continues to exceed courier availability.

On April 7, Uber announced that it was increasing investments in driver incentives to improve driver availability in the near-term.

The company has been spending millions of dollars to provide drivers with access to COVID-19 vaccines. It also offered free or discounted rides to vaccination sites for people with lack of access to transportation and healthcare services.

Amid the ongoing spread of coronavirus, majority of tech companies across the world had allowed their employees to extend work from home option at least until the crisis gets over.

Recently, many tech companies announced their plans to bring employees back to offices. Software maker Salesforce plans to allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

Salesforce in February had offered three workplace categories, such as flex, fully remote, and office-based, to its employees, noting that the 9-to-5 workday is dead as the aftermath of coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft reportedly said it would start reopening their offices.

Among others, Wells Fargo & Co. in late March said it was planning to bring its employees back into offices in September, after Labor Day. Wells Fargo, the bank with the largest workforce of about 200,000 employees in US, is extending its work from home arrangement until September 6.

Meanwhile, auto giant Ford Motor said it employees can continue to work from home even after the pandemic is over.

