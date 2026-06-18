Uber Expands WRD Robotaxi Partnership: European AV Push Gaining Pace?

Uber Technologies UBER, in collaboration with WeRide WRD, a Chinese autonomous vehicle company, announced plans to introduce commercial robotaxi services in the Greater Zurich Region. This move represents their second joint deployment in Europe, coming just weeks after the announcement of a similar initiative in Madrid.

The service is expected to commence later this year in partnership with Switzerland’s Federal Roads Office (“FEDRO”), pending regulatory approvals. During the launch of the service, passengers will be able to access the robotaxi service through the Uber app.

Switzerland’s advanced regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles, combined with its strong ride-hailing market, offers favorable economic conditions for robotaxi operations. The fleet will be expanded gradually in coordination with regulatory authorities as operational milestones are achieved, ultimately progressing toward fully driverless commercial services in key urban areas.

The launch builds on the partners’ growing track record in autonomous mobility. Since December 2024, WeRide and Uber have introduced robotaxi services across several Middle Eastern markets, including fully driverless commercial operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as public services in Riyadh. These deployments provide an operational foundation for their European expansion.

In November 2024, WeRide obtained a driverless permit from FEDRO, allowing autonomous vehicle operations on public roads in Zurich’s Furttal region. Supported by the WeRide One universal technology platform and the WeRide GENESIS simulation platform, the company intends to leverage insights from existing deployments to accelerate the rollout and maintain consistent service performance in Zurich.

With the addition of Zurich, WeRide and Uber will operate Robotaxi services in five of the 15 cities covered under the agreement, inked in May 2025. The companies aim to deploy tens of thousands of robotaxis globally, supporting broader adoption of autonomous mobility solutions.

The Zurich robotaxi deployment strengthens Uber’s position in the rapidly evolving autonomous mobility sector by expanding its European footprint and deepening the partnership with WeRide. Integrating autonomous vehicles into the Uber platform can help lower long-term operating costs, improve service availability and reduce dependence on human drivers. The expansion also enables Uber to gain valuable operational experience in a highly regulated market, supporting future rollouts across Europe while reinforcing its reputation as a leader in next-generation transportation solutions.

Uber aims to establish a strong foothold in the robotaxi space through a partnership-focused approach. By working with third-party autonomous technology developers, the company sidesteps the heavy research and development costs required to build proprietary self-driving systems. Earlier in the year, Uber entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon’s AMZN Zoox to deploy its purpose-built robotaxis on the former’s platform.

The Amazon unit’s robotaxis differ from many other autonomous vehicles currently in development because they are not modified versions of traditional passenger cars. Instead, the vehicles are purpose-built specifically for ride-hailing services and designed to enhance rider comfort and social interaction. The Amazon unit and Uber indicated that Zoox rides are expected to be available in Los Angeles next year.



UBER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of UBER have declined in single digits (% wise) over the past three months. Courtesy of the unimpressive performance, UBER’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet-Services industry over the same time frame.

3-Month Price Comparison

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From a valuation standpoint, UBER trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales of 2.33X. UBER trades at a discount compared with its industry.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Uber’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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UBER's Zacks Rank

UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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