Uber enters non-prosecution agreement, admits covering up 2016 data breach

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Uber Technologies Inc has entered a non-prosecution agreement to resolve a criminal investigation into its cover-up of a significant data breach, U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds in San Francisco said on Friday.

Hinds said Uber admitted that its personnel failed to report the November 2016 breach to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission even though the agency was investigating data security at the ride-sharing company.

