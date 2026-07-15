Uber Eats Partners With GameStop To Deliver Video Games, Collectibles Nationwide

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said on Wednesday that its delivery unit Uber Eats has partnered with GameStop Corp. (GME) to offer delivery of video games, gaming consoles, accessories, collectibles and electronics from GameStop locations nationwide via the Uber Eats app.

Customers can order for scheduled or on-demand delivery, Uber said.

Uber Eats' marketplace now includes thousands of storefronts across grocery, convenience, beauty, home improvement, office supplies, pet supplies, electronics and other categories, with GameStop the latest addition.

"Adding GameStop to Uber Eats strengthens our growing gaming and electronics selection, giving customers access to another trusted retailer they can shop with the speed and convenience they know from Uber." said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America.

To order, customers can open the Uber Eats app, go to the 'Retail' or 'Electronics' category, search for GameStop, add items, choose a delivery time, and track the order in real time, Uber said.

On NYSE, shares of Uber Technologies are currently gaining 1.13 percent, changing hands at $72.90.

GameStop shares are currently trading 0.22 percent lower at $22.38 on NYSE.

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