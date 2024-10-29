Uber Eats now accepting SNAP EBT payments nationwide with several companies

Uber (UBER) Eats announced the arrival of a new initiative through which Uber Eats is accepting SNAP – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – EBT – Electronic Benefits Transfer – payments, starting with the regional grocery banners Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Vons as well as Walgreens locations nationwide and Duane Reade stores exclusively in New York. Eligible customers can now use their SNAP EBT benefits to order groceries from participating locations through the Uber Eats app, with payments powered by Forage, a payments company. In the months ahead, Uber teams will work to add even more retailers who will accept SNAP EBT payments on Uber Eats orders. Customers will be able to browse through a wide range of SNAP-eligible groceries available for delivery from their local Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons and Walgreens stores.

