Uber Eats Japan charged for suspected breach of immigration law -Kyodo

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published

Japanese police on Tuesday filed charges against the Japanese office of food delivery service Uber Eats and two company representatives for suspected breach of immigration law by hiring foreigners without a legal status, Kyodo News reported.

