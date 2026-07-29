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Uber Eats Adds New Retailers To Sell Regional Grocery Products

July 29, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) said on Wednesday that it has joined hands with several new regional grocery retailers across the U.S. This will bring regional grocery brands, including Busch's Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe's Market, and Piggly Wiggly, to the Uber Eats marketplace.

Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail, North America at Uber, said: "When it comes to grocery shopping, local preference matters. These new partnerships help us bring more of those local favorites to Uber Eats while creating new opportunities for grocers to grow their business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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