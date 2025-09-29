Markets
UBER

Uber Eats Adds Citarella, Rouses Markets, Town And Country, Wild Fork And Rosauers Supermarkets

September 29, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats (UBER) announced new partnerships with Citarella, Rouses Markets, Town and Country, Wild Fork and Rosauers Supermarkets, bringing even more regional favorites onto the platform. These new grocers are now available on the Uber Eats app.

"Our goal is to make grocery shopping as convenient as possible, whether customers are stocking up for the week or picking up specialty items for dinner. Since we know shoppers' allegiance to their beloved local stores is unparalleled, we continue to prioritize our regional partnership to deliver the freshest products from retailers people trust," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.