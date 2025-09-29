Uber Eats Adds Citarella, Rouses Markets, Town And Country, Wild Fork And Rosauers Supermarkets

(RTTNews) - Uber Eats (UBER) announced new partnerships with Citarella, Rouses Markets, Town and Country, Wild Fork and Rosauers Supermarkets, bringing even more regional favorites onto the platform. These new grocers are now available on the Uber Eats app.

"Our goal is to make grocery shopping as convenient as possible, whether customers are stocking up for the week or picking up specialty items for dinner. Since we know shoppers' allegiance to their beloved local stores is unparalleled, we continue to prioritize our regional partnership to deliver the freshest products from retailers people trust," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber

