News & Insights

US Markets
UBER

Uber, DoorDash lose bid to block NYC minimum wage for delivery workers

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 28, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A New York state judge on Thursday rejected a bid by Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N, DoorDash Inc DASH.N and other gig economy firms to block New York City's novel law setting a minimum wage for app-based delivery workers.

The decision by New York Acting Supreme Court Justice Nicholas Moyne will allow the law to take effect pending the outcome of the companies' lawsuit. Moyne in July had stopped the law from being implemented while he considered the companies' request to block it until the case is resolved.

The law will require companies to pay delivery workers $17.96 an hour, which will rise to nearly $20 in April 2025. Companies can decide whether to pay workers hourly or per delivery, which would be based on the hours workers are logged into the app.

Uber, DoorDash, Grubhub Inc and food delivery service Relay Delivery Inc claim the law will force them to shrink service areas to absorb the new labor costs, ultimately harming customers and restaurants.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.