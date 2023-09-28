UBER Designates Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as the New CFO

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced that Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah will join the company from Nov 13, 2023, as the new chief financial officer.

He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, an M.S. in engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and an M.B.A. from Krannert School of Management at Purdue University.

UBER’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stated, “Prashanth is an incredibly skilled and dynamic finance executive, with decades of experience across a variety of complex industries. I’m confident he’ll be able to help us deliver even more innovation and efficiency as we continue this next phase of profitable growth.”

Mr. Mahendra-Rajah is currently the CFO of Analog Devices (ADI). At ADI, he looks after financial strategy and oversee the company’s global finance organization, with responsibility for financial management, planning, controls and reporting. Prior to joining ADI, he was chief financial officer of WABCO Holdings Inc., a global supplier of commercial vehicle technologies.

