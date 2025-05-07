Uber Decelerates but Still Moving Fast

Here's our initial take on Uber's (NYSE: UBER) first-quarter results.

Key Metrics

Metric Q1 FY24 Q1 FY25 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $10.1 billion $11.5 billion +14% Missed Earnings (loss) per share ($0.32) $0.83 n/a Beat Trips during the quarter 2.6 billion 3 billion n/a n/a Gross bookings $37.7 billion $42.8 billion +14% n/a

Slowing Growth, International Strength

Uber's first-quarter results came in mostly inline with management's guidance, with gross bookings up 14% to $42.8 billion, right at the bottom end of the range from its outlook provided when it reported fourth-quarter results. Trips in the quarter increased 18% to over 3 billion, and monthly active platform consumers (MAPC) increased 14%, with the average MAPC taking 3% more trips than last year. Mobility (moving people) and delivery (delivering stuff) both continue to grow, with mobility revenue up 15% and delivery revenue 18% higher. Freight continues to lag, down about 2% in the quarter.

Uber's revenue also continues to expand outside of the U.S. at a high rate. Adjusted for foreign exchange, gross bookings increased 18%, and revenue was up 17% on a constant-currency basis.

On the bottom line, Uber's growth continues to drive solid profit. The company swung from a GAAP loss last year to $1.8 billion in net income attributable to shareholders, and operating income increased sevenfold to $1.2 billion. Cash flows also grew significantly, with operating cash flow increasing 64% to $2.32 billion and free cash flow increasing 66% to $2.25 billion.

Immediate Market Reaction

Uber shares were down about 3% in premarket trading after the earnings release came out, likely on the company's guidance. Management is calling for gross bookings between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion in the second quarter, a range of 16% to 20% growth year over year. This is a slight deceleration of the growth range from Q1, which was 17% to 21% growth. Combined with Uber just hitting the low end of management's first-quarter guidance, investors may be less optimistic about Uber's growth.

What to Watch

Uber continues to deliver (get it?) solid results and growth, if at lower rates than over the past couple of years. And as North America approaches more maturity (though there's still significant space to grow much larger), the company's focus overseas increases. Uber continues to make acquisitions across the pond(s), and this is likely to continue; we want to see it not overpay for this growth while also focusing on the operational excellence and strong platform that have made the company successful in its home markets.

