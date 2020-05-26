Uber Cuts 600 Jobs In India Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

(RTTNews) - Ride hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. is cutting 600 jobs in India amid the impact of continuing coronavirus-related lockdown across the country, reports said citing Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran.

The affected employees include full-time workers in driver and rider support, as well as other functions, and represent around 25% of its workforce in the country.

The affected employees will get a minimum 10-week payout and medical insurance coverage for the next six months. They will be given outplacement support and will allow to retain their laptops. The employees will also have the option to join the Uber talent directory.

The decision is part of the company's recently announced around 6,700 job cuts across the globe as the coronavirus lockdown has halted businesses globally. Last week, Uber announced plans to lay off around 3,000 more jobs in addition to the earlier announced layoff of 3,700 employees.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi then said the company was concentrating its efforts on core mobility and delivery platforms and resizing company to match the realities of its business due to the impact of the pandemic and the unpredictable nature of any eventual recovery.

Uber's ride hailing services in India were stopped since late March due to the lockdown, but resumed services earlier this month in about 50 cities.

Uber's Indian rival Ola last week announced job cuts of over 1,400 employees, representing around 35 percent of its total workforce in the country, citing Covid-19'S unprecedented economic and social destruction.

