UBER Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.69, changing hands as low as $69.57 per share. Uber Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBER's low point in its 52 week range is $54.84 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.65. The UBER DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

