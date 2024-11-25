UBER Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.38, changing hands as high as $73.04 per share. Uber Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBER's low point in its 52 week range is $54.84 per share, with $87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.99. The UBER DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

