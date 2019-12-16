Uber Could Sell Its Uber Eats' India Business. It's About Time.

Uber stock rose about 5.4% to $30.02 Monday morning after a report said the company was nearing a deal to sell its Uber Eats business in India to Zomato.

The stock rose about 5.4% to $30.02 Monday morning after a report said the company was nearing a deal to sell its food delivery business in India to Zomato.

Uber may finally reel in its spending on food delivery abroad. It’s about time.

Uber stock (ticker: UBER) rose about 5.4% to $30.02 Monday morning after a report from TechCrunch said the company was nearing a deal to sell its food delivery business in India to Zomato.

Representatives from Uber and Zomato did not return Barron’s request for comment.

The deal could value Uber Eats’ India business at around $400 million, TechCrunch reported, citing an unnamed source. Though the deal hasn’t been finalized, the report indicated Uber could invest between $150 million to $200 million in Zomato for a stake.

Uber shares through last week were down more than 36% from the stock’s $45 IPO price. As Barron’s noted in November, investors haven’t been fond of the company's huge spending on its Uber Eats food delivery business.

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson called a potential sale of the Uber Eats business in India inevitable. And it’s not the first time the company’s tried something like this. The company has previously sold its China business to DiDi, its Russia business to Yandex Taxi, and its Southeast Asia business to Grab.

“This enables Uber to retain indirect regional exposure (via the stake) while re-allocating resources toward core markets,” Patterson wrote.

Regardless of how the deal shakes out, though, it would still be a retreat. Patterson notes that any exit will make investors wonder why Uber didn’t succeed in the first place.

“Bulls will argue that these markets are unique, and there is some truth to that,” he wrote. “However, there is also truth to the bearish argument that scale and network effects have limits.”

Patterson has an Outperform rating with a $54 price target.

He notes that Uber’s rider and driver network in the U.S. doesn’t matter much to local users in India. “If other markets exhibit similar behavior or new competitors emerge to capture share (e.g. the case of DoorDash in U.S. food delivery), financial relief from divesting Eats India may prove fleeting,” he wrote.

Any movement toward more rational spending will be cheered by investors, at least in the short term. But the Eats business isn’t the only cloud surrounding the stock. To be sure, Uber has a long road ahead before it becomes a stock worth buying.

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.